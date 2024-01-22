इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jan 2024 02:05:58      انڈین آواز
Nepal: Janakpur prepares for Dipotsav on Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya

On the eve of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram in Ayodhya, the maternal home of Sita at Janakpur, is waiting with fanfare and is organising a slew of events in Madhesh Pradesh of Nepal. 

The Up-Mahant of Janaki Mandir Trust Ram Roshan Das informed that Ram Leela is being organised in Janakpur, there is an ongoing Ram Katha path and on 22nd January one lakh twenty-five thousand clay lamps will be lit in the temple. Residents of Janakpur are very excited about the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Local Ritesh Jha informed that his entire family is going to celebrate Deepavali tomorrow at their home.

Another resident Babita Kumari said that she will offer puja in Janaki temple tomorrow and light clay lamps in her home. Entire Janakpur is filled with Ram Bhajan. Earlier in a gesture of devotion, around 500 followers of Lord Ram journeyed from the Janakpur Dham Ram Janaki Temple in Nepal to Ayodhya in India as Bhar Yatra. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad orchestrated a Bhar Yatra, a vibrant procession, from Janakpur to Ayodhya.

Their convoy carried over 3,000 unique gifts for Shri Ram and Mata Janakifrom Janakpur, encompassing money, clothes, shoes, ornaments, fruits, sweets, gold, and silver. According to mythological beliefs, Ram and Sita were married in Janakpur on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Margasira month in Treta Yug which is commemorated as ‘Vivah Tithi Panchami’. 

