इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jan 2024 02:06:05      انڈین آواز
President Murmu sends heartfelt wishes to PM Modi on eve of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

President Droupadi Murmu has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of Pran Pratishtha at Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Dham, sending her heartfelt wishes. The President said that the eleven-day rigorous Anushthan that he had undertaken is not only a sacred ritual but a spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to Lord Ram.

President said that Lord Ram’s focus on justice and the welfare of people is reflected in the governance outlook of the country. President Murmu said, Lord Ram’s message of treating everyone with love and dignity, irrespective of their social background, also appealed to the intellect of pathbreaking thinkers. The President said the nationwide celebratory atmosphere around the inauguration of the grand temple is an expression of the eternal soul of India. President Murmu added that people are fortunate to witness the commencement of a new cycle in the resurgence of the nation. 

خبرنامہ

ایودھیا میں رام مندر کے آغاز کی تقریبات کے لیے سبھی تیاریاں مکمل

ShriRamTeerth@ اترپردیش کے شہر ایودھیا میں پیر کے روز رام مندر ...

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

