Pran Pratishtha ceremony; PM unveils Ram Lalla idol in sanctum sanctorum of temple

AMN / AYODHYA

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla was held today in Ayodhya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the rituals in the newly constructed magnificent temple. He also unveiled the Ram Lalla idol in the sanctum sanctorum at the temple.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Governor Ananadiben Patel also offered prayers to Ram Lalla during the ceremony. Amid the Bhajan of Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, Choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises.

People from all walks of life including industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal and Anil Ambani, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut, as well as sports personalities Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Saina Nehwal, are present at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, and other several famous personalities are attending this grand event. The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony is also being attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. Ahead of Pran Pratishta, singers Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Puddwal, and Shankar Mahadevan mesmerised the devotees with their performance of Ram Bhajans.

The Prime Minister will address this distinguished gathering on the occasion. Mr. Modi will interact with Shramjeevis associated with the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir. After the ceremony, he will also visit the Kuber Tila, where the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored. He will also perform Pooja and Darshan at this restored temple. Domraja of Kashi is among the 14 main Yajmans selected for the Ram temple consecration ceremony rituals. Akashvani correspondent reports that there is a great respite from the biting cold in Ayodhya amidst the sunny day.