Nepal: India builds new building of Shree Saraswati Secondary School in Tikapur, Kailali District

In Nepal, India has constructed a new building of Shree Saraswati Secondary School in Tikapur, Kailali District.

The building built with Government of India’s financial assistance of 33 Million Nepali Rupees was jointly inaugurated today by representative of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, District Coordination Committee, School Management Committee and local representatives.

The Government of India grant, under ‘Nepal-Bharat Development Cooperation’, was utilized for construction of the two storied school building, including 11 class rooms, library, labs, administrative room, meeting hall and sanitation facilities.

The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) under an Agreement between Government of India and Government of Nepal.

India has already completed 423 HICDPs in Nepal, of which 23 are in Sudur Paschim, including six in Kailali District.

