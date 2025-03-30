Nepal: Government vows legal action against guilty of Friday’s violent protests

AMN

Nepal’s Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, has announced plans to take legal action against those responsible for the violent protests led by supporters of the ex-king in Tinkune, Kathmandu, on March 28.

Speaking at a press conference, Minister Gurung confirmed that a full investigation has been launched to uncover the facts surrounding the violence. He emphasized that the government would hold the guilty accountable through the formation of a probe committee.

The minister condemned the attacks on media houses, pledging government support for the affected organizations and promising an evaluation of the damages.