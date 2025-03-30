Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: Government vows legal action against guilty of Friday’s violent protests

Mar 30, 2025
Nepal: Government spokesperson Minister Gurung vows legal action against guilty of Friday’s violent protests

AMN

Nepal’s Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, has announced plans to take legal action against those responsible for the violent protests led by supporters of the ex-king in Tinkune, Kathmandu, on March 28.

Speaking at a press conference, Minister Gurung confirmed that a full investigation has been launched to uncover the facts surrounding the violence. He emphasized that the government would hold the guilty accountable through the formation of a probe committee.

The minister condemned the attacks on media houses, pledging government support for the affected organizations and promising an evaluation of the damages.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Consulate General in Jaffna launches Hindi language course at University of Vavuniya

Mar 30, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: Balochistan govt bans night travel on key national highways

Mar 30, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Turkiye Detains Swedish Journalist Over Alleged PKK Links, Insulting Prez Erdogan

Mar 30, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Nepal declares public holiday on Eid

30 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: Government vows legal action against guilty of Friday’s violent protests

30 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

CM नीतीश ने अमित शाह को दिया भरोसा, ‘अब इधर-उधर जाने का सवाल ही नहीं’ 

30 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
QAUMI AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Crescent moon for Eid sighted in India confirming celebrations for March 31

30 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!