Bangladesh: BNP urges Yunus to remove advisers compromising govt’s neutrality

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday urged interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus to remove advisers compromising the neutrality of his government, warning that BNP would not accept a biased administration ahead of the election. “We expect complete neutrality from the government, especially from Professor Yunus. If anyone is undermining this, they should be removed. He should remain very clean,” Fakhrul said at the BNP Chairperson’s Dhaka’s Gulshan office.



He warned that failure to act would raise doubts about the government’s impartiality. Fakhrul cited newspaper reports on certain advisers, expressing disappointment over their alleged political ties and misuse of government funds for partisan activities. “These activities are undoubtedly eroding impartiality. Government resources are being used to promote a political party, and funds are being allocated selectively for development, mosques, and temples,” he said. Fakhrul also criticized Yunus for not providing a clear election roadmap to hold polls by December. “The lack of a specific roadmap reflects their political inexperience,” he remarked, stressing that a roadmap would ease the political crisis and allow parties to focus on elections.