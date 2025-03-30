Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Indian Consulate General in Jaffna launches Hindi language course at University of Vavuniya

Mar 30, 2025
The Consulate General of India in Jaffna has launched a Hindi language course at the University of Vavuniya, catering to growing interest in the language.

The course was inaugurated jointly by Indian Consul General Sai Murali and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Atputharajah. The initiative aims to enhance linguistic and cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka, fostering better communication and deeper cultural exchanges.

The program reflects India’s commitment to strengthening educational and people-to-people connections in Sri Lanka. With Hindi gaining popularity in the region, the course is expected to provide students with new opportunities for academic and professional growth.

