Pakistan: Balochistan govt bans night travel on key national highways

Mar 30, 2025

AMN

Pakistan government in Balochistan province has banned night-time travel across several key national highways amid a worsening law and order situation in the area where multiple terrorist attacks have occurred on vehicles in recent weeks.

The volatile province faced several targeted attacks on vehicles when gunmen stopped the traffic on highways and killed passengers after checking their identities. The ethnic Punjabis have been the target of such attacks.

District commissioners of Kachhi, Zhob, Gwadar, Nushki and Musakhail districts in a notification prohibited travel on key national highways from 6 pm to 6 am.

For about two decades, Balochistan has been in the grip of violence by ethnic Baloch extremists who attack the armed forces dominated by the Punjabis.

The rebels allege that the forces were helping the federal government to exploit minerals in the province.

The ban on night travel comes three weeks after the Jaffar Express train was attacked and hijacked by the terrorists of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army.

