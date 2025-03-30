Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Turkiye Detains Swedish Journalist Over Alleged PKK Links, Insulting Prez Erdogan

Mar 30, 2025
Turkiye Detains Swedish Journalist Over Alleged PKK Links, Insulting Prez Erdogan

Turkish authorities said yesterday that they arrested a Swedish journalist dispatched to cover ongoing nationwide protests on charges of terrorism and insulting the president. Turkiye accused Joakim Medin of taking part in a rally in Stockholm in January 2023 attended by supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which included an effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It added that Medin also facilitated communication between the PKK and the press.

Over a dozen journalists have been detained in Turkiye this past week as part of a crackdown on media workers covering Turkey’s largest protests in more than a decade. Tens of thousands of people are protesting in Istanbul against the jailing of the city’s mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu, seen as the main challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 22-year rule. 

The PKK has waged a 40-year insurgency in Turkey, which has cost tens of thousands of lives and is designated a terrorist organisation by Ankara and its Western allies.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Consulate General in Jaffna launches Hindi language course at University of Vavuniya

Mar 30, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: Balochistan govt bans night travel on key national highways

Mar 30, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Operation Brahma: Indian Navy Ships Karmuk, LCU 52 to Sail for Myanmar with Earthquake Relief Aid

Mar 30, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Consulate General in Jaffna launches Hindi language course at University of Vavuniya

30 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Indian Investments Boost Sri Lankan Economy, Says Indian CEO Forum President

30 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Indigo commences direct flights between Tiruchirappalli and Jaffna Sri Lanka

30 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: Balochistan govt bans night travel on key national highways

30 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!