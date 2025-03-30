Operation Brahma: Indian Navy Ships Karmuk, LCU 52 to Sail for Myanmar with Earthquake Relief Aid

AMN

Indian Navy Ships Karmuk and LCU 52 will be sailing for Yangon from the Andaman and Nicobar Command today to assist in the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in earthquake-hit Myanmar.

These will carry approximately 52 tonnes of relief material, including HADR pallets consisting essential clothing, drinking water, food, medicines, and emergency stores.

INS Satpura and Savitri sailed for Yangon yesterday from the Eastern Naval Command as part of the Indian Navy’s immediate response towards HADR. The Defence Ministry said in a statement that the Indian Navy remains committed to India’s resolve to remain the ‘First Responder’ in the region.