The Sri Lankan government and people are looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the island nation from the 4th to the 6th of April. Speaking at an event, Sri Lanka’s Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Arun Hemachandra said that Sri Lanka is eager to welcome the Prime Minister. He said that India has made a lot of progress and reached a prominent spot on the global stage under the leadership of PM Modi and demonstrated what regional unity can achieve.

