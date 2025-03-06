Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Mar 7, 2025
Nepal: Fire destroys four community forests in Lumbini Province

In Nepal, a fire that broke out at Sansarkot Hill of the Palpa district of Lumbini Province is yet to be doused. The fire could not be controlled due to excessive fog and continuous storms. The fire has caused damage to four community forests spread over 170 hectares.

According to the Division Forest Office, the fire has affected Lek community forest, Bharekhola community forest, Madhuban community forest and Brindavan community forest of Deurali. Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and locals are working to douse the fire. A prolonged winter drought in central and eastern Nepal has caused an early start to the annual wildfire season, with multiple fires reported across the Himalayan Nation, including around the Kathmandu Valley. Due to dry winters, forests have accumulated a lot of flammable dry undergrowth.

