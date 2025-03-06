Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Australia: Evacuation warnings issued in New South Wales amid Cyclone Alfred

Mar 7, 2025

Australia’s New South Wales State Emergency Service issued emergency evacuation warnings today as tropical cyclone Alfred edges closer to the country’s east coast. Residents in the Northern Rivers region in the northeastern part were urged to evacuate, as the rapid river rises and heavy rainfall is expected to cause widespread flooding across local catchments. The State Emergency Service State Duty Commander, Assistant Commissioner Nicole Hogan said, if people remain in the area, they may become trapped without power, water, and other essential services. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the category two system is expected to cross Australia’s east coast Friday night or early Saturday morning, most likely between Noosa and Coolangatta, the location of the Gold Coast Airport. More than 4 million residents of Brisbane, Gold Coast, and Sunshine Coast, among other cities of Queensland and NSW, have been placed on a formal warning by the BOM. Major Australian airlines suspended operations in Brisbane today.

