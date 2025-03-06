New Delhi issues demarche to UK charge d’affaires over Jaishankar security breach

The external affairs minister was in London as in the first leg of his six-day visit to the UK and Ireland from Tuesday that is aimed at exploring ways to further boost bilateral cooperation

AMN

India on Thursday served a demarche to the British charge d’affaires lodging a strong protest over a breach in security for External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in London as a pro-Khalistani protester attempted to break barricades and tried to stop his motorcade while some others were shouting anti-India slogans.

In a firm reaction, New Delhi condemned the incident and said it expects the host government to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations in such case. It also deplored the “misuse of democratic freedoms” by the “small group of separatist” elements.

People familiar with the matter said the charge d’affaires at the British High Commission was called to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and was served a demarche.

The incident happened as Jaishankar was leaving the Chatham House after concluding an interactive session at the institute, home to Royal Institute of International Affairs, on Wednesday evening.

