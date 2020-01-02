FreeCurrencyRates.com

NEET 2020 registration date extended till Jan 6

student studying for exam in classroom

AMN

The last date for submission of application form for NEET (UG) 2020 has been extended till 6th of January. National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the date to enable the aspiring candidates who have not been able to apply in the online application form due to heavy rush in the website.

However, the date of correction in particulars in online application form will remain the same from January 15 to 31.

The Candidates in the Kashmir Valley, Leh and Kargil can also submit the application form offline at the Nodal Centres fixed by NTA up to the extended date i.e. January 6.

The NEET UG entrance exam will be conducted on May 3 this year and results are likely to be released by June 4.

