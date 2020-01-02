Jamia Librarian conferred with Best Librarian Award

WEB DESK

University Librarian of Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) Dr. Tariq Ashraf, has been conferred with the’ Best Librarian Award’ for the year 2019 by Management Libraries Network(MANLIBET), New Delhi.

This award is considered as one of the most prestigious awards in library profession.

The award has been given to Dr. Ashraf in recognition of his outstanding services and exemplifying acts of leadership to the library profession.

The award ceremony was held at Parul University, Vadodra. The award consists of a citation, shawl and a sum of Rs. 10,000.

Dr. Ashraf has been regularly conducting seminars/training and workshops in the area of library automation, digitization and information literacy.

Dr Ashraf has contributed 45 articles and research papers to various national and international journals and has authored & edited 16 books/conference proceedings etc. including 8 modules of E-PG Pathshala, an online learning programme of the UGC.

His research work has been recognized widely and generated substantial citations.

His documentation and analysis of India’s elections since 1952, running into 4th edition, has widely been appreciated and has emerged as a vital reference source for electoral studies.

He is member of Academic Council of ARPIT, an online refresher course being conducted by IIT, Delhi.

Dr. Ashraf is winner of international paper contest held by Association for Information Science and technology(ASIST) in year 2003 and 2009 also.

He has travelled to USA, Japan, UAE, Singapore, HongKong, Philippines, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Poland and Malaysia on various professional grants and invitations.

Dr Ashraf obtained Master and Doctoral degrees in Library & Information Science from University of Delhi.