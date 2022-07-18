FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jul 2022 10:16:49      انڈین آواز

NDA Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankar files nomination papers

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

NDA Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar today filed his nomination. He filed his nomination papers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajanth Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and NDA leaders.

Talking to the media outside Parliament, Mr. Dhankhar said, he never thought even in his dreams that a person with a humble background like him will get this opportunity. He added that he will always strive to enhance the democratic values of the country.

“I will always strive to enhance the democratic values of the country,” said Mr Dhankhar, 71, a former West Bengal governor who had a long innings with the BJP in Rajasthan. “I never thought, even in my dreams, that a person with a humble background like me will get this opportunity.”

The Opposition has fielded veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva, 77, in the polls scheduled for August 6. The last date for nominations is tomorrow.

The term of the current Vice-President, M Venkaiah Naidu, ends on August 10. Mr Naidu, a former BJP president and union minister, had won comfortably in 2017.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Narinder Batra resigns from IOA, FIH and IOC as CBI files corruption cases against him

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi As CBI filed corruption cases against him ,Narinder Batra on Monday formally ...

ODI: India beat England by 5 wickets, clinch series 2-1

AMN Cricket, a blistering century by Rishabh Pant with Hardik Pandya's fifty guided team India to a five-wi ...

 PGTI announces strong line-up of events with 11-crore prize money 

H S BEDI New Delhi,17 July : TATA Steel PGTI has announced a strong line-up of 14 events between Augu ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart