NDA Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankar files nomination papers

AMN / NEW DELHI

NDA Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar today filed his nomination. He filed his nomination papers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajanth Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and NDA leaders.

Talking to the media outside Parliament, Mr. Dhankhar said, he never thought even in his dreams that a person with a humble background like him will get this opportunity. He added that he will always strive to enhance the democratic values of the country.

Vice Presidential candidate Shri @jdhankhar1 filed his nomination today with Returning Officer and Secretary General, Lok Sabha, Shri Utpal Kumar Singh in the presence of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/ZGvsAzxVhz — LOK SABHA (@LokSabhaSectt) July 18, 2022

The Opposition has fielded veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva, 77, in the polls scheduled for August 6. The last date for nominations is tomorrow.

The term of the current Vice-President, M Venkaiah Naidu, ends on August 10. Mr Naidu, a former BJP president and union minister, had won comfortably in 2017.