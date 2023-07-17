इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2023 11:19:03      انڈین آواز
NDA an ideal alliance to serve and strengthen the country, says BJP President Nadda

Staff Reporter

BJP President J P Nadda has described the National Democratic Alliance NDA as an ideal alliance meant to serve and strengthen the country. He said the reach and scope of NDA has increased over the years adding that 38 parties have confirmed their participation in tomorrow’s meeting of the alliance.

Mr. Nadda alleged that UPA neither has a leader nor policy nor has the power to take decisions.  He also alleged that it is an alliance based on selfish interests and is only for photo opportunities. He said it is a bunch of corrupt.

The BJP chief said good governance work has been done in the last nine years by the NDA government and it is continuously working on it. He said, in the last 9 years, the country has seen the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has been appreciated by many. He added that zero tolerance for corruption has also increased.

He underlined that the Prime Minister has also set an example in Covid-19 management. Mr. Nadda said in the last nine years, the country has witnessed the strong leadership of Mr. Modi and it has created a positive environment in the country.

