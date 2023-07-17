IMD warns of heavy rains in MP, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha

The India Meteorological Department has forecast ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha for next five days.

The MeT Department has said that a low-pressure area has formed over northern Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rainfall over central and adjoining eastern India in the next five days. It said due to the low-pressure “heavy rainfall” is expected in eastern districts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha today and tomorrow.

Moderate to heavy rainfall will occur over parts of northwest India, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, for at least next five days.