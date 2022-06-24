NCP stands with Uddhav Thackeray:Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

AMN

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, whose Nationalist Congress Party is an ally of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, has made it clear that his party stands with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in this hour of crisis. Addressing the media after attending a crucial NCP meeting to discuss the current political situation in the state, Ajit Pawar said that his party is looking at the current situation. He stated that the NCP has decided that it will support the MVA government and Uddhav Thackeray till the end.

On ShivSena MP Sanjay Raut’s statement, Mr.Pawar said that he has the right to say whatever he wants to. He added that he may have thought of something and said it and he had not said anything directly. He added that NCP leaders will speak to him.He stated that it is responsibility of all the three allies to save the government.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that his party is with Shiv Sena to stop BJP from coming to power. He added that Congress is ready for Floor test. He also said that if Shiv Sena wants to form an alliance with anyone, Congress will not have a problem.

Earlier, Shivsena spokesperson and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut had said in Mumbai that Shiv Sena is ready to walk out of the MVA government in Maharashtra, but the rebel MLAs making this demand should return to Mumbai from Guwahati in 24 hours.