FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jun 2022 03:45:17      انڈین آواز

NCP stands with Uddhav Thackeray:Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, whose Nationalist Congress Party is an ally of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, has made it clear that his party stands with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in this hour of crisis. Addressing the media after attending a crucial NCP meeting to discuss the current political situation in the state, Ajit Pawar said that his party is looking at the current situation. He stated that the NCP has decided that it will support the MVA government and Uddhav Thackeray till the end.

On ShivSena MP Sanjay Raut’s statement, Mr.Pawar said that he has the right to say whatever he wants to. He added that he may have thought of something and said it and he had not said anything directly. He added that NCP leaders will speak to him.He stated that it is responsibility of all the three allies to save the government.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that his party is with Shiv Sena to stop BJP from coming to power. He added that Congress is ready for Floor test. He also said that if Shiv Sena wants to form an alliance with anyone, Congress will not have a problem.
Earlier, Shivsena spokesperson and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut had said in Mumbai that Shiv Sena is ready to walk out of the MVA government in Maharashtra, but the rebel MLAs making this demand should return to Mumbai from Guwahati in 24 hours.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Nikhat Zareen promises to bring medal in commonwealth games & Olympics

Neelam Jeena / New Delhi A buoyant new world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen looked confident on Monday of re ...

Khelo India Youth Games conclude; Haryana regains top position followed by Mahasporashtra & Karnataka

AMN / PANCHKULA The closing ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games will be held at Indradanush Auditorium Panc ...

US: Judge dismisses molestation lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

AMN / A molestation lawsuit against football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed by a US distric ...

خبرنامہ

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart