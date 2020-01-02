FreeCurrencyRates.com

NCP leader D P Tripathi passes away

AMN

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader and former MP, D P Tripathi today passed away in Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was 67. Born in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh Tripathi was active in students’ movement during his college days.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled his death. Mr Naidu in his message said, he is deeply anguished to learn about the demise of senior Parliamentarian.

Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar condoled the passing away of D P Tripathi. Mr Javadekar said, D P Tripathi was a renowned political thinker, who worked throughout his life despite visual impairment. He said Tripathi was an intellectual and was a dear friend. Party leader Supriya Sule expressed her condolence over the demise.

