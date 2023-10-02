इंडियन आवाज़     02 Oct 2023 11:58:00      انڈین آواز

NCC girls band commenced training for Republic Day Parade at Kohima

AMN

50 NCC Girl Cadets are participating in a 10-day Training Camp, to represent the North Eastern Region at Republic Day Parade 2024 on Kartavya Path, New Delhi. The training camp commenced on Monday at the Saint Mary’s Cathedral Higher Secondary School, Kohima. 25 Cadets of SFS High Secondary School Guwahati, and 25 Cadets of St Mary’s Cathedral High Secondary School, Kohima, along with instructor staff, are attending the camp.

Brig PS Sangwan, Group Commander, NCC Group, Kohima addressed and interacted with cadets during the opening ceremony of the camp. He congratulated the cadets for being part of historic event and motivated them to make their families, community and state proud.

