Punjab pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti

Nation is remembering the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi today and along with the country emotional tributes are being paid to the Father of the Nation in Punjab also. Bapu ji had a special attachment to Punjab and Gandhiji led a contingent of freedom fighters from Chaura Maidan in Ludhiana city to Gaushala as part of his Dandi march.

It is said that Mahatma Gandhiji’s Dandi March took the form of a big convoy and thousands of people participated in this march. After the death of Gandhiji, his ashes were floated in the Sutlej River in the area of Panjdhera village near Phillaur in Jalandhar district. Later, a memorial was also built in the village on which Bapuji’s 11 vows including truth, non-violence and celibacy were written, which the Father of the Nation followed throughout his life.