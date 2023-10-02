PM Modi addresses public meeting in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed public meeting in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan on Monday. He said that Congress has come to power through misleading the public but they could not run government. He said that Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot remain busy in protecting his government for the last 5 years and half of Congress remain engaged in protection his chief ministership.

The Prime Minister said that Congress remains engaged in internal disputes, leaving the public unattended. Mr Modi said that in the event of formation of BJP government in the state, no public welfare scheme will be stopped and such schemes will continue. He said that action will be taken in the schemes where corruption exists.

Taking on the state government over the law and order situation, Mr. Modi said that Rajasthan has become the top state in the country in terms of crime and atrocities against women, which is a matter of concern. Mr. Modi said that BJP government will ensure women’s safety in the state. He said that opposition parties are spreading confusion on the Women’s Reservation Bill and people should ignore this. Speaking about Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, Mr. Modi said that Vishwakarma families will get benefitted from this scheme.

Mr. Modi said that his government implemented One Rank One Pension to the soldiers as soon as it came to power and till now 70 thousand crore rupees have been given to the ex-servicemen under OROP scheme. The Prime Minister said that Mahatma Gandhi was an advocate of cleanliness and everyone should have participated in the program organized on his birthday.