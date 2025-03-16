Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

NCB seizes ₹88 crore methamphetamine; 4 arrested in Imphal & Guwahati zones

Mar 17, 2025

AMN

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized a consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth 88 crore rupees and arrested four members of an international drug cartel in the Imphal and Guwahati zones.

Lauding the efforts of the NCB in a social media post, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the drug haul is a testament to the stellar performance of the bottom-to-top and top-to-bottom approach to investigation. He reiterated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s commitment to building a drug-free Bharat.

The Home Ministry informed that, during an operation on 13th of March, the NCB team recovered over 102 kilograms of Methamphetamine tablets from Imphal Zone and around 8 kilograms from Guwahati Zone. The Ministry added that further investigation is underway to nab others involved in the case.

