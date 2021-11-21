3 Farm laws will be repealed, announces PM Modi; Asks farmers to call off agitation
14 people shot dead in anti-coup protests in Sudan, Doctors say
Withdrawal of farm laws impelled by ‘fear of elections’: Opposition
Gunmen kill 21 people in Nigeria
Farmer unions sees PM announcement as ‘Historic victory’
Naval Helicopter Deployed in Rescue and Relief Operations at Kadapa District

WEB DESK

Naval helicopter deployed for the Rescue and Relief Operations at Kadapa District undertook airdropping ready-to-meals & water bottles to marooned groups of people in six different locations between Annamaya and Nandallur in close coordination with the District Officials today. The helicopter crew interacted with the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and briefed him on the relief operations at Kadapa Airport this morning.

Based on a request from the State Administration, the Indian Navy deployed one Seaking Helicopter from INS Dega, Visakhapatnam to join the Rescue and Relief Operations in flood-affected areas in Kadapa District on 19 Nov 21. The Helicopter undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas and provided relief/assistance as desired by the District Administration on Friday evening.

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

