3 Farm laws will be repealed, announces PM Modi; Asks farmers to call off agitation
14 people shot dead in anti-coup protests in Sudan, Doctors say
Withdrawal of farm laws impelled by ‘fear of elections’: Opposition
Gunmen kill 21 people in Nigeria
Farmer unions sees PM announcement as ‘Historic victory’
Plan your journeys to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu keeping in view cyclonic weather

AMN / WEB DESK

The South-Central Railway has issued an advisory to passengers to plan their journeys keeping in view of the cyclonic weather conditions in the South Coastal region of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and check from the Railway authorities about the actual position of the running of the trains before undertaking their journey. The SCR authorities in Hyderabad has issued an advisory to this effect asking passengers to contact the nearest Railway Station for any train related enquiry.

Stating that there is a likelihood of change in the pattern of train services in the region in the next few days, the authorities said several trains either diverted, rescheduled, partially cancelled or cancelled. Meanwhile, the track between Nandalur – Razampet has been affected with huge floods and over flow of water on the tracks due to the incessant and heavy rains.

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

