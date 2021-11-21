3 Farm laws will be repealed, announces PM Modi; Asks farmers to call off agitation
14 people shot dead in anti-coup protests in Sudan, Doctors say
Withdrawal of farm laws impelled by ‘fear of elections’: Opposition
Gunmen kill 21 people in Nigeria
Farmer unions sees PM announcement as ‘Historic victory’
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Nov 2021 05:03:24      انڈین آواز

Mumbai witnesses significant drop in Covid-19 cases in Nov

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The country’s financial capital Mumbai has witnessed a significant drop in Covid 19 cases in this month. Despite the festive season and opening of various public places, Mumbai, in the month of November, has witnessed a drop of around 25 per cent Coronavirus cases.

AIR correspondent reports, The number of active cases in city which stood nearly 3700 on November 1 stands at little more than 2800 on November 20. The Civic officials said a load of fresh cases have reduced in the month of November despite the festive season.

The main reason attributed for the same has been wide-scale vaccination drive and also implementation of restrictions under the break the chain program.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani, said the city labs are testing over one lakh samples, and it has not witnessed any spurt in cases, despite the festive season. He said it is a good sign that city continues to see a declining trend.

However, experts have warned of increase in cases in coming days as international travellers might be coming to the city for Christmas and New Year celebrations. The civic officials have also warned the public to not to let their guard down as the possibility of third wave cannot be completely ruled out.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India finish second with 7 medals including a gold at Asian Archery Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi New  Delhi, 19 November; World no 6, Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched gold as Ind ...

PV Sindhu, K Srikanth storm into semi-final of Indonesia Masters Badminton Tournament

AMN Two-time Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu and former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the semi-fi ...

Eminent Sports commentator and football expert Novy Kapadia is No More

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 November: Veteran sports commentator and football expert Novy Kapadia, is n ...

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz