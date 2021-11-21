Mumbai witnesses significant drop in Covid-19 cases in Nov

WEB DESK

The country’s financial capital Mumbai has witnessed a significant drop in Covid 19 cases in this month. Despite the festive season and opening of various public places, Mumbai, in the month of November, has witnessed a drop of around 25 per cent Coronavirus cases.

AIR correspondent reports, The number of active cases in city which stood nearly 3700 on November 1 stands at little more than 2800 on November 20. The Civic officials said a load of fresh cases have reduced in the month of November despite the festive season.

The main reason attributed for the same has been wide-scale vaccination drive and also implementation of restrictions under the break the chain program.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani, said the city labs are testing over one lakh samples, and it has not witnessed any spurt in cases, despite the festive season. He said it is a good sign that city continues to see a declining trend.

However, experts have warned of increase in cases in coming days as international travellers might be coming to the city for Christmas and New Year celebrations. The civic officials have also warned the public to not to let their guard down as the possibility of third wave cannot be completely ruled out.