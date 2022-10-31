FreeCurrencyRates.com

Naval Commanders’ Conference of 2022 begins in New Delhi

AMN / NEW DELHI

The second edition of Naval Commanders’ Conference of 2022 begins today in New Delhi.

During the Four-day conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address and interact with the Naval Commanders on matters pertaining to national security. The Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and the Chiefs of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force would also interact with the Naval Commanders.

During the conference, the Chief of the Naval Staff, along with other Naval Commanders will review major Operational, Material, Logistics, Human Resource Development, Training and Administrative activities undertaken by the Indian Navy in the last few months. They will further deliberate upon future plans for important activities and initiatives. The conference would also dwell upon the dynamics of the geostrategic situation of the region and the Navy’s readiness to deal with the same.

