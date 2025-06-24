National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meets Chinese FM Wang Yi in Beijing

WEB DESK

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met with Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi in Beijing and emphasized the need to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations to maintain overall peace and stability in the region.

In a statement yesterday, the External Affairs Ministry informed that during the meeting, both sides reviewed recent developments in India-China bilateral relations and underscored the need to promote the overall development of India-China bilateral relations, including by fostering greater people-to-people ties. Views were also exchanged on other bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. NSA Doval noted that he looked forward to meeting with Mr. Wang Yi in India at a mutually convenient date for the 24th round of the Special Representative Talks.