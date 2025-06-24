US Judge stops Trump move to block foreign students at Harvard

AMN

In the United States, a federal judge has stopped another attempt by the Trump administration to prevent international students from attending Harvard University. US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston issued a second temporary order allowing foreign students to continue traveling to the US to study at Harvard while the legal case continues. President Trump has sought to cut off Harvard’s enrollment of foreign students as part of a pressure campaign seeking changes to governance and policies at the Ivy League school.

Administration officials have also cut more than 2.6 billion dollars in research grants, ended federal contracts and threatened to revoke the tax-exempt status for the school Trump has derided as a hotbed of liberalism.

Harvard sued the Department of Homeland Security in May after the agency withdrew the school’s certification to host foreign students and issue paperwork for their visas. The action would have forced Harvard’s roughly 7,000 foreign students to transfer or risk being in the U.S. illegally.