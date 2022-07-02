National Executive of BJP commences in Hyderabad

AMN / HYDERABAD

The Two-day National Executive meeting of the Bhartiya Janata Party commenced here today. Party’s senior leadership includes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, 18 Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states along with 340 delegates are attending the Executive Committee meeting. Party President JP Nadda inaugurated BJP’s office-bearers’ meeting this morning. Prime Minister Modi will be attending all sessions of the two-day meeting.

The two-day meeting of the BJP’s key decision-making body will focus on strategies to further strengthen the party, especially in southern states. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh informed the media that the National Executive Committee meeting is being held in Hyderabad after 18 years.

The Prime Minister also will address a public meeting at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad tomorrow evening. BJP workers from 35 thousand polling booths across Telangana will attend the ‘Vijay Sankalp Rally’. The rally is expected to be based on the theme of local culture and tradition. Mr. Chugh added that the BJP’s national executive meeting is being held in Hyderabad at a time when the party is trying to make inroads in the state.

It will not just be a meeting that will focus on national affairs, but also one that is expected to make a very strong statement with respect to its intentions about coming to power in Telangana state.

This all-important meeting for the BJP comes even as the party has made it abundantly clear that it was going to go for the TRS’ jugular in the weeks and months to come, and the BJP’s national executive is expected to pass resolutions that will be Telangana-specific.

The BJP National Executive meeting has placed its gratitude and appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government’s untiring efforts for the welfare of the poor, especially during the Covid Pandemic. Briefing about the inaugural session of the BJP NEC, Party senior leader Smriti Irani said that BJP President JP Nadda has appreciated the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, Awas Yojana and welfare measures that are being implemented for Women in the country. The presidential address also placed on record appreciation for the implementation of Gati Shakti, Kishan Samman Nidhi and other welfare programmes on the occasion.

Mrs. Irani further said the inaugural address appreciated the efforts of party workers who strived for the party’s victory in recent elections and the services that they are rendering despite challenges in Kerala, West Bengal and other states.

Responding to a question over the criticism by TRS, Mrs. Irani said the PM has taken up responsibility as Pradhan Sevak 8 years back. She said, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao has disrupted constitutional dignity and decorum. Responding to another question referring to IT Minister K Taraka Ramarao, she said, politics must be a circus to TRS but BJP cadres take service under politics with great pride.