National education policy aims to make India a Global Knowledge Super Power: President Kovind

President Ramnath Kovind addressed the 18th annual convocation of National Institute of Technology today. Delivering the convocation speech President said, ‘A university, an institution must contribute towards empowering the community in its surroundings.

Speaking about the implementation of the new national education policy he said,’ One objective of the National Education Policy is to make India a global knowledge superpower in 21st century and institutions like NIT Rourkela have to play a major role in achieving these national aim”.

Talking about women empowerment he said,’ he has noticed that girls are outshining boys and winning more gold medals in in several areas. this is indeed a heartening trend and reflect the potential of our daughters. Our girls should be encouraged to pursue technical education and excel in the same manner as they do in the other areas.

The country needs more of our girls to pursue higher education especially in science technology, engineering and mathematics. Growth and excellence of women in technical areas will add a new dimension to our national development he said,. It will promote gender empowerment at the higher levels in the field of science and technology. It will help women break the glass ceiling in one of the most important shepres in the world of in 21st century .

LIVE: President Kovind addresses the 18th convocation of NIT Rourkela https://t.co/FhdSrTkffd — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2021

Speaking about the need of “Universities’ Social Responsibility” in line with “Corporate Social Responsibility”, the President said that universities and institutions must contribute towards empowering the community in their surroundings.

During the event three eminent persons have been conferred Doctor of science degree for their outstanding contributions in various field. Apart from this eight alumni have received the distinguished alumnus award, Along with this six gold and seventy silver medals have been given to the students.

Governor of Odisha professor Ganeshi Lal, Union petroleum and natural gas and steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan, State health minister Naba Kishore Das and the Member of parliament from sundargarh Juel oram were also present during the event.