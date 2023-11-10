National Ayurveda Day on Dhanteras; Ayurveda for everyone on every day

AMN / WEB DESK

India observes the National Ayurveda Day every year on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti or Dhanteras. In 2023, the theme for Ayurveda day-2023 is ‘Ayurveda for One Health’ with Tag line ‘Ayurveda for everyone on every day’ i.e., ‘Har din har kisi ke liye Ayurveda’ focusing on human-animal-plant-environment interface.” The initiative was started in 2016 with an aim to further promote Ayurveda into mainstream.

Ayurveda is considered as one of the identities of rich Indian culture and tradition. The term ‘Ayurveda’ means ‘the knowledge of life’ comprises of two Sanskrit words viz ‘Ayu’ meaning ‘Life’ and ‘Veda’ meaning ‘Knowledge’ or ‘Science’. Ayurveda with endless potential is a traditional medicinal system that is based on natural elements and works on removing the disease from its root. Therefore, Government marks the Ayurveda’s significance on Dhanteras in order to spread awareness to new generation and promote Ayurvedic principles of healing in society.

Government of India has been relentlessly promoting and supporting the unique medicine system, considering the significance of Ayurveda. So that, the researchers, practitioners and experts can unfold many avenues that are still to be explored in this field. In this order, Govt granted crores of rupees to the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) and All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi to proceed ahead the researches in this field. Apart from this, several schemes including Ayurgyan Scheme, Ayurswasthya Yojana, and Champion Services sector scheme under Ministry of Ayush are being led to preserve the traditional indigenous medicine system.

India has a rich history of traditional system of medicine based upon six systems, out of which Ayurveda stands to be the most ancient and is most widely accepted, practiced and flourished system. Government focused on strengthening Ayurveda and its unique treatment principles. So that the excess burden of disease and related morbidity and mortality can be reduced by utilizing the potential of Ayurveda. It has great potential to contribute in National health policy and national health programmes.