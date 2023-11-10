इंडियन आवाज़     10 Nov 2023 06:57:22      انڈین آواز

National Ayurveda Day on Dhanteras; Ayurveda for everyone on every day

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

India observes the National Ayurveda Day every year on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti or Dhanteras. In 2023, the theme for Ayurveda day-2023 is ‘Ayurveda for One Health’ with Tag line ‘Ayurveda for everyone on every day’ i.e., ‘Har din har kisi ke liye Ayurveda’ focusing on human-animal-plant-environment interface.” The initiative was started in 2016 with an aim to further promote Ayurveda into mainstream.

Ayurveda is considered as one of the identities of rich Indian culture and tradition. The term ‘Ayurveda’ means ‘the knowledge of life’ comprises of two Sanskrit words viz ‘Ayu’ meaning ‘Life’ and ‘Veda’ meaning ‘Knowledge’ or ‘Science’. Ayurveda with endless potential is a traditional medicinal system that is based on natural elements and works on removing the disease from its root. Therefore, Government marks the Ayurveda’s significance on Dhanteras in order to spread awareness to new generation and promote Ayurvedic principles of healing in society.

Government of India has been relentlessly promoting and supporting the unique medicine system, considering the significance of Ayurveda. So that, the researchers, practitioners and experts can unfold many avenues that are still to be explored in this field. In this order, Govt granted crores of rupees to the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) and All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi to proceed ahead the researches in this field. Apart from this, several schemes including Ayurgyan Scheme, Ayurswasthya Yojana, and Champion Services sector scheme under Ministry of Ayush are being led to preserve the traditional indigenous medicine system. 

India has a rich history of traditional system of medicine based upon six systems, out of which Ayurveda stands to be the most ancient and is most widely accepted, practiced and flourished system. Government focused on strengthening Ayurveda and its unique treatment principles. So that the excess burden of disease and related morbidity and mortality can be reduced by utilizing the potential of Ayurveda. It has great potential to contribute in National health policy and national health programmes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ: ایمبولینسوں پر بمباری سے یو این چیف ’دہشت زدہ‘

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے غزہ کی پٹی میں ...

شمالی غزہ میں امداد کی رسائی ناممکن، ہلاکتوں میں اضافہ

اسرائیل کے فضائی حملوں اور زمینی کارروائیوں کے باعث شمالی غز ...

آئی سی سی ورلڈ کپ: بھارت نے سری لنکا کو 302 رنز سے شکست دے کر سیمی فائنل میں جگہ بنالی

ممبئی میں آئی سی سی مینز کرکٹ ورلڈ کپ 2023 میں بھارت نے سری لنکا ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Govt approves Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023 to enable & empower CBC

AMN / NEW DELHI Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has approved a path-breaking Digital Advertisemen ...

UNESCO unveils action plan to check Online disinformation, Hate Speech

By Andalib Akhter Following extensive worldwide consultations and backed by a global opinion, the UNESCO ha ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart