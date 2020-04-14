AMN

Nation remembers Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary today. Dr. Ambedkar is known as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and has been bestowed with the country’s highest civilian honor, Bharat Ratna in 1990 posthumously.

Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar was born on 14th April, 1891 at Mhow, now known as Dr. Ambedkar Nagar in Madhya Pradesh. Dr. Ambedkar was a known jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who worked hard throughout his life to end social discrimination against weaker sections of the society.

He became the first Law and Justice Minister after the independence and played an important role in drafting the Indian Constitution and made provisions for abolition of all forms of discrimination. He inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in India and embraced Buddhism on 14th October, 1956.

Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy as a socio-political reformer is respected across the world. His thoughts has played important role in transforming the views towards India’s socio-economic problems.