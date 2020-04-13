Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, seeks 10 kg grains for NFSA beneficiaries

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi today asked the government to provide ten kilograms of food grains per person to the beneficiaries of National Food Security Act till the September of this year. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she also demanded that ten kilograms of grains per person be provided free of cost for six months to those who may be facing food insecurity, but are not holding ration cards.

She said, lakhs of vulnerable people across the country face chronic food insecurity due to the lockdown announced in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. Ms Gandhi said, in country’s fight against the pandemic, it must be ensured that no one faces hunger.