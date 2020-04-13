Prime Minister Modi to address nation tomorrow at 10 AM

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 A.M. tomorrow. He is likely to announce decision with regard to extension of the Corona virus lockdown on this occasion.

The Prime Minister had spoken to Chief Ministers via video conferencing last Saturday where several states requested him to extend the lockdown for two more weeks. Prime Minister said that there seems to be a consensus amongst the states on extension of Lockdown by another two weeks.

Mr Modi had held similar interaction with the Chief Ministers via video conferencing earlier on the 20th of March and 2nd of April.

A 21-day complete lockdown of the entire nation was announced on the 24th of March. Prime Minister has already held talks with leaders of various political parties on 8th of this month as well as with different stakeholders to seek their views and support to contain the spread of COVID-19.