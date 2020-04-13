Latest News

COVID-19 in India: Cases rise to 9,152; 308 died; 857 recovered

A pilot operates a Japanese spray machine for sanitizing a locality to curb spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi-Photo/B B Yadav 

SATFF REPORTER / NEW DELHI

As many as 796 fresh confirmed cases of novel coronavirus or COVID- 19 have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number to 9152. Out of these total cases, 857 patients have recovered and discharged from the hospitals, while 308 patients have died, informed an Official in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today while briefing the media.

A core Strategy Group has been formed in CSIR based on a detailed review of COVID-19 research. He said, the Strategy Group is working on digital and molecular surveillance, rapid and economical diagnostics, and new drugs and associated production processes. He said, 78,000 Self Help Group members of 27 states have produced 1.96 crore masks under State Rural Livelihood Missions.

No additional positive case has been reported for last 14 days in 25 districts of 15 States, due to the efforts of front line workers, Official said.

Meanwhile, A Home Ministry Official said that States are working continuously to enforce lockdown measures. She said, retired personnel, NSS and NCC cadets, and officials of other Departments too are assisting the police in enforcing lockdown measures. She informed that the Home Ministry has also written to states asking them to follow lockdown guidelines in letter and spirit. She said, both inter-state and intra-state -movement of trucks and goods carriers are allowed and along with driver, one more person is allowed in the goods carrier.

She said, the Ministry has asked local authorities to proactively facilitate the truck driver and cleaner of trucks to travel from their homes to the truck location .She said, local authorities are required to cooperate and facilitate the transport of workers of those organizations which have received permission to undertake official or commercial activities. The official said, States and UTs need to issue passes to workers of those firms which are exempted from lockdown restrictions and they should also ensure that manufacturing units near state borders too do not face any hurdles in functioning. She said, Railways, airports, sea ports and customs authorities have been authorized to issue passes for their staff and contractual labourers. She said, workers belonging to the MSME sector and employed in essential items such as atta, dal and edible oil should not face any hurdles. Warehouses and cold storages too should be allowed to operate, whether or not these are for essential items

ICMR Head Scientist said that a over two lakh COVID-19 tests have been done till yesterday. He said, 14 mentor institutes have been identified for augmenting setting up capacity and they will train other colleges and also examine whether new labs need to be set up. He said, there is no need to worry as we can conduct tests for next 6 weeks easily.

