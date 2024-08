Nation pays homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

AMN/ WEB DESK

The nation pays homage to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary on Friday. A prayer meeting was organised at the Samadhi of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal in New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal this morning. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Deputy Chairman of Rajyasabha, Harivansh and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla among other prominent leaders also paid their tributes.

Later, In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee is remembered for his unparalleled contribution to nation-building. He also highlighted the former Prime Minister’s devotion towards ensuring that the citizen could lead a better quality of life.