India’s new rocket SSLV-D3 lifts off with earth observation satellite (EOS-08)

AMN/ WEB DESK

India’s new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D3) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-08 (EOS-08) weighing 175.5 kg this morning. Piggybacking on that was another small satellite SR-0 made by a Chennai based start-up Space Rickshaw SR-0.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has developed SSLV with a carrying capacity of 500 kg to the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) based on the market trend of going in for smaller satellites. At about 9.17 a.m., the 34-metre tall and about 119-ton expendable rocket costing about Rs 56 crore broke free of the first launch pad and started its one-way journey upwards. The rocket with a thick orange flame at its tail slowly gathered speed and went up and up. As to the mission’s objectives, ISRO said that it will complete the SSLV Development Project and enable operational missions by Indian industry and the public sector NewSpace India Ltd.