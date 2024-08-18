Medical services remain affected across India due to Doctors’ protest over Kolkata Rape and Murder case

Union Health Ministry has assured protesting doctors of all possible efforts to ensure their safety and urged them to resume their duties in the larger public interest. The Ministry said a committee will be formed to suggest measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals and the representatives of all stakeholders including the State Governments will be invited to share their suggestions with the panel.

The representatives of Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Resident Doctors’ Associations of Governmental Medical Colleges & Hospitals of Delhi have met the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare at New Delhi in the aftermath of the incident against a resident doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.

The associations have put forth their demands regarding their concern over the safety and security of healthcare workers at the workplace. The Ministry heard the demands of the representatives and assured them of all possible efforts to ensure the security of healthcare professionals. They were informed that the Central government is well aware of the situation and is sensitive to their demands.

The Ministry said that 26 States have already passed legislation for protection of healthcare workers in their respective states. The centre also urged them to resume their duty in view of the rising cases of Dengue and Malaria in the country.