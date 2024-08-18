Union Government to Form Committee for Ensuring Safety of Healthcare Professionals

Union government has decided to form a committee to suggest all possible measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals. The government made the decision after considering the concerns expressed by various healthcare stakeholders, including FORDA and IMA. It has also invited the state governments to present their suggestion to the committee on the matter.

On Friday, the central government released a notice, directing government hospitals to register an FIR within six hours against any verbal abuse or physical violence meted out to healthcare staff. The government also said the head of institution shall be responsible for filing an FIR within the stipulated time period.

The central government’s notice comes amid massive uproar across the nation over the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College.