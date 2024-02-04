Namibian President Hage Geingob is dead

Namibian President Hage Geingob, 82, died at a hospital in the capital Windhoek, said Acting President Nangolo Mbumba. Geingob passed away just after midnight, around 12:04 a.m. ET on Sunday, at Lady Pohamba Hospital with his wife Monica Geingos and his children by his side, said the statement posted on the social media platform, X.



Geingob was receiving treatment at the hospital after being diagnosed with cancer in January. He had returned last Wednesday from a trip to the United States, where he was undergoing a two-day treatment as part of a medical trial, according to his office.



Mbumba appealed to the nation to remain calm and collected while the government makes state arrangements and preparations, saying further details will be announced at a later date. He added that the Cabinet would convene as soon as possible to make the necessary state arrangements and more announcements would be made about this. Geingob was the country’s third President and had been in office since 2015. He was currently in his second term. He also served as the country’s first Prime Minister from 1990 to 2002 under former President Sam Nujoma, after Namibia gained Independence from South Africa.



The southern African country is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections at the end of the year.