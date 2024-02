WEB DESK

Russia has said that at least 28 people have been killed after Ukrainian forces shelled a bakery in the city of Lysychansk in the Russia-controlled eastern region of Luhansk.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova today said, dozens of civilians were inside the building when Ukraine hit it using the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). Ms. Zakharova said Moscow expects quick and unconditional condemnation of the Ukrainian act, from international organisations.