AMN

42 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported today taking the total caseload in the state to 9,578 in Nagaland. Health and Family Welfare Minister S. Pangnyu Phom said 90 patients have recovered which included 64 from Dimapur.

Presently the state has 838 active cases while 8,595 have recovered from the infection. The state recovery rate is at 89.73 percent. So far, 44 persons have succumbed to Covid infection.