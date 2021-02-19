Nagaland Legislative Assembly unanimously adopts 4-point Resolution on Naga Political issue

AMN

Nagaland Legislative Assembly today unanimously adopted a four-point Resolution on Naga Political issue. The Resolution urged the Central Government and the Naga political groups to bring to a conclusion the political negotiation with a solution that is honourable, inclusive, and acceptable to the people as ‘one solution’ without further delay.

The resolution introduced in the ongoing Assembly Session by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and seconded by Opposition leader, T R Zeliang and adopted by the House endorsed and reiterated all the past resolutions of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly on the Indo-Naga Political Issue, and resolves to work unitedly in facilitating the Indo-Naga political negotiations.

The House also appreciated the continued efforts made by the Central Government to resolve the Indo-Naga political issue through peaceful means and for acknowledging the unique history and identity of the Nagas.