Nagaland: Dimapur reports 90-100 new HIV cases monthly

AMN / WEB DESK

In Nagaland, an average of 90 to 100 new cases of HIV are detected every month in Dimapur. This was informed by Dr. Hotoka Hesso, Senior Medical Officer, Anti Retroviral Therapy Plus Centre of District Hospital Dimapur. He said this during a treatment literacy workshop of ART held at District Hospital Dimapur today.

Dr. Hesso said out of this, 90 percent of the infections are transmitted through sexual routes, while infection through drugs has steadily increased to 6 percent.

Asserting that AIDS-related deaths have gone down, he said, there has been an increase of non-AIDS-related deaths, which includes other diseases like cancer, liver disease, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

Today HIV is no longer a dreaded disease but it is a chronic manageable infectious disease, he added.

Dr. Hesso mentioned that ART medicines are provided free of cost, due to which there is improvement in the reach of ART treatment.