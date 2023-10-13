Nomination for Mizoram Assembly elections begin

AMN

With the gazette notification issued by the Election Commission of India calling upon all the Assembly Constituencies in the State of Mizoram to elect members to the Legislative Assembly of the State, nomination period of candidates for the Assembly elections begins today. The notification said that October 20 will be the last date for filing of nomination.

However, no candidate has filed nomination on the first day of the nomination period in all the 40 Assembly Constituencies across the State.

The gazette notification mentioned that scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 21 while the last date for withdrawal is on October 23. Mizoram will go for polls on November 7 from 7:00 AM till 4:00 PM.