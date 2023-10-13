Manipur: Security Forces recover 36 arms, 314 ammunition, 17 explosives & 3 vehicles

AMN / WEB DESK

A combined team of State Force and Central Security Force has recovered 36 arms, 314 ammunition, 17 explosives and three vehicles during mass combing operations carried out in various parts of Manipur.

Security Advisor to Manipur Government, Shri Kuldeep Singh, while briefing the reporters at Durbar Hall of Manipur Chief Minister’s bungalow said that Security forces are making an all-out effort to maintain Law and order and to bring normalcy in the violence-ridden state of Manipur.

He said that a combined team of Imphal West Police commando and Central Forces recovered three carbines, 2 pistols, one Airgun, three hand grenades and several ammunition during a mass combing operation carried out at Kameng, Khamran, and Mana Ingkhol in Imphal West district today. He said that a joint team of Manipur Police and BSF also conducted a search operation in Charoi Khullen in the Churachandpur district and recovered arms, ammunition and explosives.