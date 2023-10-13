Train traffic resumes on Up line of Buxar-Arrah-Patna rail section in Bihar

AMN / WEB DESK

Rail traffic has resumed on the Up line of Deen Dayal Upadhayaya-Buxar-Arrah-Patna rail section this morning after 33 hours of the derailment of bogeys of North East Express. The 23 bogies of the Guwahati-Kamakhya bound train were derailed near RaghunathPur station in Buxar district on Wednesday evening. The track was declared fit for resumption of rail operation on the Up line at 8.10 am after a massive restoration work.

Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway (ECR) Birendra Kumar said the first train passed successfully on the restored rail line. He said the work is underway on war footing for restoration of the Down line. The CPRO said the rail operation will be normalized slowly. Due to massive damage of tracks the trains of New Delhi-Patna-Howrah route were diverted on alternative routes of Gaya-Patna and Sasaram-Arrah-Patna line. 31 trains have been cancelled by railways.